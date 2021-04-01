Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Nicolle Wallace: 'How Bad Is It For Matt Gaetz? It's SO Bad'

Nicolle Wallace talks to Joyce White Vance about Matt Gaetz. It's SO bad for him.
By Frances Langum

Nicolle Wallace sat down with lawyer Joyce White Vance on Wednesday to discuss Matt Gaetz. Gaetz is being investigated for paying for the travel across state lines of a minor for immoral purposes.

Wallace aired a snippet of the disastrous Tucker Carlson interview, in which Gaetz attempted to rope in Tucker by claiming Tucker and Mrs. Tucker had attended a dinner with him and a girlfriend who "was of legal age."

Why would you need to add that tidbit, Matt?

Tucker, on-air, didn't recall the dinner.

As Nicolle Wallace put it, "How bad is it for Matt Gaetz? SO bad."

The legal waters were muddied this week by Gaetz's claim that he is being extorted and/or blackmailed by people who reached out to his father for help finding a person missing in Iran.

Matt Miller noted that it is entirely possible "to be the victim of a crime and also a criminal yourself." BAM.

"The way he has behaved in the past 24 hours, the flailing around on Fox News, and in multiple, you know, interviews with reporters, kind of, you know, implicating himself or raising charges that haven't been publicly alleged against him, trying to implicate Tucker Carlson in his own behavior, shows you a person who panics under the spotlight," said Miller.

Joyce Vance was even more critical of Gaetz's behavior.

"It was really hard to tell what Gaetz was trying to do in that interview. He looked like someone who desperately needs a lawyer to make sure he doesn’t put himself in more trouble than he’s already in. Something that fascinated me in that interview, was at one point he talked about FBI agents trying to interview this supposed girlfriend.
He used language that has nothing to do with sex trafficking. He used the language "pay to play": that’s when they’re talking about public corruption, politicians who insist on being compensated. Nothing that we heard really made sense," said Vance.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team