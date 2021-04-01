Nicolle Wallace: 'How Bad Is It For Matt Gaetz? It's SO Bad'

Nicolle Wallace sat down with lawyer Joyce White Vance on Wednesday to discuss Matt Gaetz. Gaetz is being investigated for paying for the travel across state lines of a minor for immoral purposes.

Wallace aired a snippet of the disastrous Tucker Carlson interview, in which Gaetz attempted to rope in Tucker by claiming Tucker and Mrs. Tucker had attended a dinner with him and a girlfriend who "was of legal age."

Why would you need to add that tidbit, Matt?

Tucker, on-air, didn't recall the dinner.

Enjoy the subpoena, tucker! — Bennyminusjets (@Bennyminusjets) March 31, 2021

As Nicolle Wallace put it, "How bad is it for Matt Gaetz? SO bad."

The legal waters were muddied this week by Gaetz's claim that he is being extorted and/or blackmailed by people who reached out to his father for help finding a person missing in Iran.

Matt Miller noted that it is entirely possible "to be the victim of a crime and also a criminal yourself." BAM.

"The way he has behaved in the past 24 hours, the flailing around on Fox News, and in multiple, you know, interviews with reporters, kind of, you know, implicating himself or raising charges that haven't been publicly alleged against him, trying to implicate Tucker Carlson in his own behavior, shows you a person who panics under the spotlight," said Miller.

Joyce Vance was even more critical of Gaetz's behavior.

"It was really hard to tell what Gaetz was trying to do in that interview. He looked like someone who desperately needs a lawyer to make sure he doesn’t put himself in more trouble than he’s already in. Something that fascinated me in that interview, was at one point he talked about FBI agents trying to interview this supposed girlfriend.

He used language that has nothing to do with sex trafficking. He used the language "pay to play": that’s when they’re talking about public corruption, politicians who insist on being compensated. Nothing that we heard really made sense," said Vance.

Haha, Tucker's like "Let's circle back around to the part where you implicated me, I just want to put a denial on the record there." — Geoff with a g (@InsightOctopus) March 31, 2021

A drowning man grabs the nearest thing that looks like it might float. — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) March 31, 2021