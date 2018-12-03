George Conway Tweets Witness Tampering Statute To Trump

Kellyanne Conway's husband took to Twitter to troll his wife's boss on witness tampering and obstruction of justice charges after Trump bashed Michael Cohen's deal and tweeted out how impressed he was that Roger Stone refused to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.

Earlier this morning Trump rage tweeted against his former confidant, fixer, and attorney Michael Cohen.

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

....his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

The Merriam-Webster dictionary then trolled Trump on his idiotic tweet:

📈'Scot-free': completely free from obligation, harm, or penalty



'Scott Free': some guy, probablyhttps://t.co/nQFL7I0ELH — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 3, 2018

Donald then followed it up with this tweet about Roger Stone, a lifelong Republican dirty trickster and Trump supporter who has been in Mueller's crosshairs for a while now.

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

That's when George Conway sprung into action:

U.S. Code § 1512 means: Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant

The Lawfare blog has written about the issue of witness tampering before regarding to Paul Manafort: