George Conway Tweets Witness Tampering Statute To Trump

Kellyanne Conway's husband took to Twitter to troll his wife's boss on witness tampering and obstruction of justice charges after Trump bashed Michael Cohen's deal and tweeted out how impressed he was that Roger Stone refused to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.
Earlier this morning Trump rage tweeted against his former confidant, fixer, and attorney Michael Cohen.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary then trolled Trump on his idiotic tweet:
Donald then followed it up with this tweet about Roger Stone, a lifelong Republican dirty trickster and Trump supporter who has been in Mueller's crosshairs for a while now.
That's when George Conway sprung into action:
U.S. Code § 1512 means: Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant
The Lawfare blog has written about the issue of witness tampering before regarding to Paul Manafort:
Before making any more comments that a reasonable person in Paul Manafort’s shoes—or Robert Mueller’s shoes—might construe as urging Manafort not to “flip” or dangling the possibility of a pardon, there is a federal statute Trump might want to consult: 18 U.S. Code § 1512(b). That law makes it a federal crime “knowingly” to “corruptly persuade[] another person ... with intent to ... influence, delay, or prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding” or “cause or induce any person to withhold testimony . . . from an official proceeding.” It also makes it a crime to attempt to do so.
