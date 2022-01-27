RUH ROH: Witness Confirms Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With A Minor

Guys, the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking and (waves arms around) all sorts of other criming case just got a whole lot worse for Matty. Remember when just a few weeks ago we reported that his ex-girlfriend was granted immunity for her testimony and we thought that was bad? WELLLLLLLL well well, it just got even worse. In fact, short of video of Matt committing the criming, I am not sure what else could happen directly prior to him getting those fancy metal bracelets, 3 hot meals and a cot in a federal 24 hour secure hotel.

Here is the latest from the Daily Beast, who have been ALL OVER THIS STORY:

Joel Greenberg called Gaetz on September 4, 2017 (according to his confession letter) to tell him that a teenager they had both had sex with was UNDERAGE! Up until today, Greenberg was the only person who was alleged to have been aware of this phone call.

(cue Law and Order music - DUN DUN DUN)

NOT ANYMORE! Apparently a "cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place."

IN. THE. ROOM.

The witnesses name is "Big Joe" Ellicott and is besties with Greenberg and worked at the Seminole County tax office. He also just pleaded guilty to fraud and drug charges as part of a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors. Ellicott has not been charged with a crimes related to sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg did plead guilty to those charges last May, though.

It is unknown what else Ellicott told investigators, but the fact that he can corroborate the call taking place in September 2017 - and can confirm what he heard Greenberg say to Gaetz - is CRITICAL. Add that to the evidence prosecutors can garner from phone records confirming that the calls took place, and they have a pretty air tight case against Gaetz.

Gaetz’s office put out the standard statement, saying: “After nearly a year of false rumors, not a shred of evidence has implicated Congressman Gaetz in wrongdoing. We remain focused on our work representing Floridians.”

Tick tock, Matt.