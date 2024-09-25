Mike Johnson Says He'll Support 2024 Election Results 'IF It's Fair'

During a press conference today, a reporter asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson if he would observe the regular order of certification if Harris beats Donald Trump.

His response is indicative of the MAGAt cult.

QUESTION: Do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump? JOHNSON: Well, of course, if we have a free, fair, and safe election, we're going to follow the Constitution. Absolutely. Yes, absolutely.

In other words, if Trump loses and cries like a fckn baby, Johnson will do everything in his power to overturn the will of the voters in the swing states and allow every challenge to the results that Rudy Giuliani would want.

The next BiG LIE is alive and well even before it's been told on November 6th.

.@PabloReports: Mr Speaker, do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Harris beats Trump?



MIKE JOHNSON: Well of course -- if we have a free, fair, and safe election we're gonna follow the Constitution, absolutely pic.twitter.com/IsASJnIyYD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024

Editor's note: Mike Johnson won't have a damn thing to say about the certification of the electoral college vote if Democrats take the House and keep the Senate. Speaker Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be overseeing the certification. Please everyone, vote and vote blue all the way down the ticket.