Mike Johnson Says He'll Support 2024 Election Results 'IF It's Fair'

Johnson is running with the big lie election fraud nonsense.
Mike Johnson Says He'll Support 2024 Election Results 'IF It's Fair'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 25, 2024

During a press conference today, a reporter asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson if he would observe the regular order of certification if Harris beats Donald Trump.

His response is indicative of the MAGAt cult.

QUESTION: Do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump?

JOHNSON: Well, of course, if we have a free, fair, and safe election, we're going to follow the Constitution.

Absolutely.

Yes, absolutely.

In other words, if Trump loses and cries like a fckn baby, Johnson will do everything in his power to overturn the will of the voters in the swing states and allow every challenge to the results that Rudy Giuliani would want.

The next BiG LIE is alive and well even before it's been told on November 6th.

Editor's note: Mike Johnson won't have a damn thing to say about the certification of the electoral college vote if Democrats take the House and keep the Senate. Speaker Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be overseeing the certification. Please everyone, vote and vote blue all the way down the ticket.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon