Crenshaw: Sure, ‘Imminent’ Means Whatever, Words Are Hard

Republicans in Congress will say and do anything to defend Trump's unconscionable attack and war with Iran.
By John AmatoMarch 20, 2026

Rep. Crenshaw joined CNN and took offense that Tulsi Gabbard was being criticized for proclaiming only Donald Trump can declare a foreign threat as imminent, so he decided to claim the word is subjective to interpretation.

Crenshaw is pulling a Kellyanne Conway trick, but instead of being alternative fax, he's using the alternative meaning of words.

Rep Dan Crenshaw just lost his Texas 2026 primary to Steve Toth, but he's doing his best to justify US sneak attack against Iran.

HOST: Today, she tried to clarify by saying that Tehran still maintained the intention to eventually rebuild uranium enrichment. Does that sound like this nuclear program was an imminent threat to the United States?

CRENSHAW: Let's say it's a persistent threat.

Everyone's really getting hung up on the word imminent. Let's be clear about the word imminent.

It's a subjective word.

Having worked in intelligence, having done analysis, having done intelligence collection myself in my prior career, you're going to be careful before you make a very final statement on something being imminent.

Imminent is not a subjective word.

Merriam-Webster: Imminent describes something that is about to happen very soon. Often used of something bad or dangerous seen as menacingly near

About to occur at any moment; impending.

Republicans in Congress will say and do anything to defend Trump’s unconscionable attack in war with Iran.

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