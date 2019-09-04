Dan Crenshaw Complains That Gun Control Means He Can't Lend Guns To His Buddies

Lemme try to whip up a few tears of sympathy for Rep. Dan Crenshaw. He has a big sadz and madz that he might not be able to share his toys with his widdle fwends. Completely unconcerned with the fact that those "toys" are military-grade assault weapons that can murder dozens of innocent people in under a minute, which happens with increasing frequency because something something freedom, Crenshaw is sooper-dooper pissed about potential limitations.

After the Odessa/Midland shootings last weekend, more lawmakers seem open to closing the gun show/private sale and transfer loophole, in which gun owners can sell or give their guns to others without the recipient having to undergo a background check first. This is apparently how the shooter in Texas acquired the rifle he used. So Crenshaw stomped his feet over to Twitter to have his tantrum. His little outburst was met with the reaction it deserved.

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment.



Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check?



The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it.



Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

I have to admit that did not have "Dan Crenshaw handing out guns to who the fuck even knows" on my Republican Batshittery Bingo Card — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 4, 2019

Dan Crenshaw: Why shouldn’t I be able to let my friends borrow my guns?



Women: I can think of some reasons.



Schoolchildren: Me too.



Minorities: Me too.



Literally any normal person: Me too. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 4, 2019

Marion Hammer: If there's an assault weapons ban, a 10-year-old girl won't get a birthday AR-15.



Dan Crenshaw: If we expand background checks, I can't loan my handgun to a buddy without making sure he's clean.



Ever notice these people's nightmare scenarios seem ... reasonable?

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 4, 2019

Dan Crenshaw no longer randomly handing out firearms to his pals is a price I’m willing to pay. https://t.co/4fGrVdvhay — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 4, 2019