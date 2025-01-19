Donald Trump Wusses Out Of Outdoor Inauguration

Trump is saying he’s moving the inauguration because of frigid temperatures. But even The New York Times seems skeptical:

President-elect Donald J. Trump said Friday that his inauguration would be moved inside the Capitol Rotunda because of a frigid weather forecast, the first time in 40 years that a presidential swearing-in will be held indoors. The change for Monday’s inauguration means that far fewer people will be able to watch in person as Mr. Trump officially becomes the 47th president. It also avoids the potential for smaller crowds because of the weather. Mr. Trump was furious about reports that he had smaller crowds in 2017 than President Obama had at his 2009 inauguration.

Raw Story notes that hotel occupancy rates in Washington D.C. - just over 70% three days before the inauguration – do not point to a sellout crowd on inauguration day. Raw Story reports in a separate article, “According to MSNBC's Chris Jansing, the expected weather on Monday will actually be warmer than MAGA fans have experienced at some of his rallies.”

According to WBALTV the forecast for Doomsday is 22 degrees. The same article quietly reveals that John F. Kennedy was inaugurated outdoors with the same temperature but also with eight inches of snow on the ground. Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter were inaugurated outdoors in 28 degree weather, a barely noticeable difference.

But maybe Apartheid’s billionaire and Trump boss Elon Musk can’t take the cold.

The one thing we know for sure is that Trump, who was just fine with a mob storming the Capitol, chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and assaulting more than 100 police officers, was lying through his felonious teeth when he said he made the decision because, “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

Just like he’ll be lying when he puts his p***y grabbing hand on the Bible and swears to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.