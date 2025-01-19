Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Men willingly believe what they wish." -- Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare
By driftglassJanuary 19, 2025

On this day in 1980, Pink Floyd’s 11th studio album, The Wall, began a 15-week run at the top of the Billboard 200. Pink Floyd - In The Flesh / Run Like Hell / Waiting For The Worms

Krugman wonks out: Voodoo, MAGA Style.

Joe. My. God.: Homan: I’ll Deputize Citizens To Turn In Migrant Kids.

All Hat No Cattle: Panama Canal Officials Respond to Trump’s Threats to Retake It On CNN: ‘We Get To Keep Everything’.

Attention science fiction nerds! On this date in 1967...Kirk fought the Gorn!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

