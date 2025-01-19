Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1980, Pink Floyd’s 11th studio album, The Wall, began a 15-week run at the top of the Billboard 200. Pink Floyd - In The Flesh / Run Like Hell / Waiting For The Worms

Krugman wonks out: Voodoo, MAGA Style.

Joe. My. God.: Homan: I’ll Deputize Citizens To Turn In Migrant Kids.

All Hat No Cattle: Panama Canal Officials Respond to Trump’s Threats to Retake It On CNN: ‘We Get To Keep Everything’.

Attention science fiction nerds! On this date in 1967...Kirk fought the Gorn!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

