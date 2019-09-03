Odessa Gunman Failed A Background Check, Was In 'Downward Spiral'

Authorities say the West Texas shooter in Odessa was in a "downward spiral" and had just been fired Saturday.

The guy even made rambling statements to an FBI tip line, but made no threats. They also said the shooter previously failed a federal background check, apparently for a 2001 misdemeanor charge.

"How did he get the AR-15? We don't know. We need to know. I wonder when the governor will let us know that," Scarborough said. He pointed out that years ago, Gov. Abbott tweeted he was upset that California bought more guns than Texans.

Scarborough said he "guaranteed" they would figure out what to do if these shooters were Muslim radicals instead of white Americans, and said it was "one AR-15 slaughter after another."

He said these AR-15s had no purpose other than to slaughter human beings.

Eugene Robinson agreed. "And you talk to doctors in these emergency rooms about what these weapons do to the, you know, the human body, and it's not like CSI, with a neat little entrance wound and a neat little exit wound. These weapons are designed to rip bodies apart."

The Daily Mail reported on the press conference held by Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke on Monday.

Gerke said both Ator and the company called 911 after the firing but that Ator was gone by the time police showed up. 'Basically, they were complaining on each other because they had a disagreement over the firing,' he said. FBI special agent Christopher Combs said Ator then called an FBI tip line and made 'rambling' statements but did not threaten violence. Combs added that Ator had gone to work that day 'in trouble'.

"... we need the public to reach out when they see people in a downward spiral who may be on the road to violence."



