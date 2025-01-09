GOP Lawmaker Has 'They'll Welcome As Liberators' Moment

Rep. Brandon Gill (MAGA - TX) must have had a big old gulp of that orange Flavorade before going on air with CNN's Brianna Keilar. Gill started by complaining that Democrats weren't racist enough when the Flavorade hit:

GILL: This is a Democrat party that is more interested in advancing the interests of criminal, illegal aliens on American territory committing crimes against American citizens than they are in advancing the interests of this nation. I find that utterly repugnant, and that is something President Trump is going to fix. And listen, I think that the people of Panama, I think that the people of Greenland, I think that the people of Canada, for that matter, should be honored that President Trump wants to bring these territories in under the American fold. Keilar: Okay, they don't seem honored, just to be clear.

I was just waiting for Gill to say that the Canadians would welcome us as liberators.

What triggered Gill's cultist rant was Keilar asking how Trump's delusions of world domination would help fix the unbroken economy and lower the price of gas and eggs. He never did answer her question. Perhaps that was the purpose of his rant after all.

As sad as it is that they let the Orange Felon make an ass out of himself, it's absolutely cringe-worthy that these fools are going along with it.