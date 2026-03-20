Idiot Sen Britt Claims NYC Requires ID To Shovel Snow

Sen. Katie Britt has a law degree, so there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that she doesn’t know the difference between the right to vote and applying for a job.

Speaking on behalf of the GOP's voter-suppressing SAVE America Act, Britt said, “You can’t rent a home, you can’t go to work, you can’t shovel snow in New York City without an ID, and you can’t get into [Democratic Senator] Jon Ossiff’s campaign event.”

This native New Yorker can assure you there is no requirement for an ID to shovel snow there.

Britt gave a little smirk as she spoke those words. She obviously thought her snarky advocacy was oh-so-clever.

Ditto for her swipe at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for complying with federal employment requirements for ID when he hired emergency snow shovelers.

Far worse than her nastiness was Britt’s dishonest characterization of the bill as a simple matter of showing your driver’s license to vote. In fact, even a REAL ID driver’s license would not meet the bill’s requirements. The same is true for military or tribal IDs.

As Heather has explained, the bill is a poll tax on the 84% of women whose married names are not on their birth certificates or passports. It would likely disenfranchise millions of Americans, especially younger voters and voters of color. The bill would also sow chaos into the voting system with its unfunded mandates.

On top of all that, Britt seems not to care that, unlike renting a home, attending a campaign event, or getting a job, voting is a constitutional right. Instead of working to protect that right, Republicans are working to restrict it and turn it into a privilege.

It tells you so much about Republicans that they prefer to have fewer Americans vote and to throw a wrench into our democracy than to make their policies more popular.

If Jesus were listening, I’m surprised he didn’t make Britt’s oversized cross rise up and smack her in the head.