Mike Johnson Proves The GOP's SAVE Act Is The Real Fraud

I’m beginning to think House Speaker Mike Johnson is a fraud. He holds himself out as a Super Duper Christian yet he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on lies about voting. Now, he’s pushing more disinformation for the sake of passing legislation on behalf of Felon and Sexual Predator Donald Trump.

During a news conference with Republican House leaders on Tuesday, Johnson was asked to “give one example of fraud in a previous election” that the MAGA voter suppression bill known as the “SAVE America Act” would prevent.

“Look, we’re not gonna litigate all that,” Johnson replied.

Translation: Johnson can’t give any example because voter fraud is extremely rare.

Johnson deflected by saying that 90% of Americans support the requirement that “you should be a citizen and have a photo ID to vote.”

That’s true but also misleading. As Johnson surely knows, or should resign if he doesn’t, the bill could disenfranchise millions of American citizens, as a New York Times explainer article pointed out. Also, while the bill does not provide funding to local election offices, many are currently unequipped to verify citizenship status. The Times quoted election lawyer Marc Elias saying the bill “is masquerading as photo ID” but “is really just a ban on mail-in voting.”

Even Sen. John Fetterman opposes the bill.