Trump Threatens Use Of Insurrection Act In Blue Cities

Donald Trump told Maria Bartiromo he can use the Insurrection Act against blue states and cities any time wants because he's obsessed with the unconscionable need to put US troops on US soil. US soil in blue cities, specifically.

Trump also lied when he said 50% of former presidents used it. Only ten presidents or, 22% of all US presidents used it. Six used it before 1900. Three used it over the civil unrest during the attempt to promote Civil Rights in the country.

The last time a US president used the Insurrection act was under George H.W. Bush in 1992 during the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

Trump rambled on to Maria Bartiromo with some fiction about how, the people love him sending troops to their cities even though millions of people protested against that this weekend.

Then he threatened to use the Insurrection act on Democratic cities that didn't vote for him.

TRUMP: Chicago, save Chicago. That was two months ago. And I said, let's do it. And I met with like this legal force. And don't forget, and I haven't used it, but don't forget, I can use the Insurrection Act. Fifty percent of the presidents almost have used that. And that's unquestioned power. I choose not to. I'd rather do this. But I'm met constantly by fake politicians, politicians that think that, you know, it's not like a part of the radical left movement to have safety. These cities have to be safe. Our cities that are Democrat run exclusively just about are unsafe cities. They're a disaster. And I'm going to save the cities.

There is no legal prescript for Trump sending troops on US soil now just because the wannabe dictator says so. Stephen Miller may be whispering in his ear about "plenary power," but he has absolutely no basis to do it.

Trump telling the media cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco are being lost from violence is a complete lie and does not give Trump justification to send troops to those cities or enact the Insurrection act. A president cannot make up a lie to usurp a state's rights.

Trump is a lying liar and is frustrated blue state governors are standing up to him.

By the way, Trump loves insurrectionists since he pardoned fifteen hundred of them after they attacked the US Capitol.