'Be Quiet!' Trump Rages At Reporter For Asking If He's 'Going To War' In Chicago

President Donald Trump lashed out at a White House correspondent for asking about reports that he was "going to war" in Chicago by deploying troops.

"Are you going to war with Chicago?" the reporter asked as Trump was leaving the White House on Sunday.

"When you say that, darling, that's fake news," Trump snapped. "I don't go to war. Listen, be quiet, listen. You don't listen. You never listen. That's why you're second-rate."

"We're not going to war," he continued. "We're going to clean up our cities. We're going to clean them up so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war. That's common sense."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said over the weekend that Trump had threatened to "go to war" in Chicago.

“We’re going to war with the criminal cartels,” border czar Tom Homan said on Sunday. “We’re going to war with illegal aliens, public safety threats that rape children, that rape citizens, that committed armed robbery, that distribute narcotics, and kill Americans. We’re at war with the criminal cartels, and Gov. Pritzker protects criminal illegal aliens and public safety threats every day in that state, along with Mayor Johnson.”

Editor's note: This was what Trump sent out on Saturday:

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.



This is not a joke. This is not normal.



Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator. pic.twitter.com/f87Zek7Cqb — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 6, 2025

If he wanted to deal with cartels, he could first handle the cartels selling weapons in Indiana. But oops, Indiana isn't a blue state.