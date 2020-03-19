'Sycophant' OANN Reporter Schooled After Asking Trump If 'Chinese Food' Is Racist

OANN correspondent Chanel Rion asked Donald Trump on Thursday if the term “Chinese food” is racist.
The question came up at a White House press briefing, where Rion seemed to be equating the “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus,” which has been criticized as a racist term to refer to COVID-19.
Earlier in the week, Rion had tweeted that she was not offended by White House officials who call the virus “Chinese.”
“I’m Asian. Facts don’t offend,” she wrote.
Unbelievable SPIN.
Media attacking @KellyannePolls on Pres. Trump's use of "ChinaVirus" - insisting offense; omitting the fact China's propaganda machine is currently BLAMING the US for THEIR virus.
Prepare for 11:30am fireworks watch @OANN
P.S. I'm Asian. Facts don't offend.
— Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 18, 2020
But viewers were shocked by the question.
Watch the video above. Some of the responses from Twitter are below.
Odd reality from today’s WH presser: propagandist working for media that supports a racist because they were afraid of a ‘taco truck on every corner’ asks racist if the term ‘Chinese food’ is racist.
Reality 2020.
— Mike Prater (@emsprater1) March 19, 2020
the OAN chinese food question is every bit as stupid PBS's yamiche alcindor taking yesterday's briefing down the "kung flu" rabbit hole. funny part is that only one of these questions has journos all upset and calling for a group to have its credentials stripped.
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 19, 2020
No longer PC to say Chinese food, please say Corona food instead.
— Rogin Kim (@roginkim) March 19, 2020
Hey @OANN - FUCK YOUR DANGEROUS PROPAGANDA. WE SEE YOU. #COVID19 #25thAmendment #coronavirus #TrumpPandemic #TrumpVirus
— Modern Xicano (@ModernXicano) March 19, 2020
Just watched trump press conference. A young woman asked if he thought the term Chinese food was racist. He said no, she said liberals are calling trump racist bc he called the virus Chinese, etc Trump ranted about fake news & what a good job he’s doing. A plant? Who is she?
— Think Twyce (@ThinkTwyce) March 19, 2020
Thank you OANN. Next question is from Baba Booey from The Howard Stern show. Baba?
— EBP (@EvanPallotta) March 19, 2020
Go fuck yourself @OANN - no seriously, in the middle of a #pandemic you send some idiot reporter to ask a conspiracy-based question that allows trump say the media is siding with China...we need real info, not bullshit. #OANN
— Dr. Lexus 🤦♂️ (@DrLexus_StGods) March 19, 2020
https://twitter.com/grantmichaels/status/1240683466758524928'
Ed. Note: Just a tidbit on who Chanel Rion is: