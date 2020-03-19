'Sycophant' OANN Reporter Schooled After Asking Trump If 'Chinese Food' Is Racist

OANN correspondent Chanel Rion asked Donald Trump on Thursday if the term “Chinese food” is racist.

The question came up at a White House press briefing, where Rion seemed to be equating the “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus,” which has been criticized as a racist term to refer to COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, Rion had tweeted that she was not offended by White House officials who call the virus “Chinese.”

“I’m Asian. Facts don’t offend,” she wrote.

But viewers were shocked by the question.

Watch the video above. Some of the responses from Twitter are below.

Odd reality from today’s WH presser: propagandist working for media that supports a racist because they were afraid of a ‘taco truck on every corner’ asks racist if the term ‘Chinese food’ is racist.



Reality 2020. — Mike Prater (@emsprater1) March 19, 2020

the OAN chinese food question is every bit as stupid PBS's yamiche alcindor taking yesterday's briefing down the "kung flu" rabbit hole. funny part is that only one of these questions has journos all upset and calling for a group to have its credentials stripped. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 19, 2020

No longer PC to say Chinese food, please say Corona food instead. — Rogin Kim (@roginkim) March 19, 2020

Just watched trump press conference. A young woman asked if he thought the term Chinese food was racist. He said no, she said liberals are calling trump racist bc he called the virus Chinese, etc Trump ranted about fake news & what a good job he’s doing. A plant? Who is she? — Think Twyce (@ThinkTwyce) March 19, 2020

Thank you OANN. Next question is from Baba Booey from The Howard Stern show. Baba? — EBP (@EvanPallotta) March 19, 2020

Go fuck yourself @OANN - no seriously, in the middle of a #pandemic you send some idiot reporter to ask a conspiracy-based question that allows trump say the media is siding with China...we need real info, not bullshit. #OANN — Dr. Lexus 🤦‍♂️ (@DrLexus_StGods) March 19, 2020

To the people comparing Chinese Food and Chinese Virus...



Let's do this.

I'm going to guess most of you believe in God.

If you do, this is very simple:



- People make food

- God makes viruses



If you want to blame something blame God. You do it for all sorts of other things — chris mandra (@kataStatik) March 19, 2020

I’ve never self-isolated in fear of consuming Chinese food. Make your jokes, but that OAN reporter is just dangerous. — John Bordeaux (@jbordeaux) March 19, 2020

According to the press in this conference right now, the term "chinese food" is racist. My god — Andrew Contrucci (@AndrewContrucci) March 19, 2020

OMG who let this @OANN lady in with her "left wing media" rant and her "State propaganda" Alex Jones Deep State lunacy.

And she opened the door for Trump to give a ten minute rant about #FakeNews. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #FlattenTheCurve #StayInNow (@VABVOX) March 19, 2020

Re: POTUS press conference

Comparing phrases “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus” is the definition of false equivalency. — Jordan Pollard (@JojoPollard) March 19, 2020

Unlike coronavirus, Chinese food (from your local restaurant) typicaly aren’t recipes or items started in China. — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) March 19, 2020

Fox News: We’re gonna be the most propaganda-y for the President.



OANN: Hold my hood. — Michael Kent (@michaelkent) March 19, 2020

Ed. Note: Just a tidbit on who Chanel Rion is:

Chanel Rion, the OANN personality who just asked Trump whether criticizing his COVID-19 response is equivalent to siding with the Chinese Communist Party, is a Seth Rich conspiracy theorist who has called on "armed Americans" to fight the left. https://t.co/vwAisvsVhT — Will Sommer (@willsommer) March 19, 2020