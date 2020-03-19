Media Bites
'Sycophant' OANN Reporter Schooled After Asking Trump If 'Chinese Food' Is Racist

OANN correspondent Chanel Rion asked Donald Trump on Thursday if the term “Chinese food” is racist.
The question came up at a White House press briefing, where Rion seemed to be equating the “Chinese food” to “Chinese virus,” which has been criticized as a racist term to refer to COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, Rion had tweeted that she was not offended by White House officials who call the virus “Chinese.”

“I’m Asian. Facts don’t offend,” she wrote.

But viewers were shocked by the question.

Watch the video above. Some of the responses from Twitter are below.

Ed. Note: Just a tidbit on who Chanel Rion is:

