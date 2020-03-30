OAN 'Reporter' Compares Abortion To Pandemic

Just look at the dreck that gets poured on the body politic during these ridiculous "press briefings." Here is Chanel Rion, she who is not a "manophobic she-devil" or a "career-obsessed banshee" but is still invited to White House briefings to ask stupid questions of the so-called "President" in order to feed some red meat to the fundie right clamoring for the blood of liberals.

Today's softball was still a real challenge for Trump, who apparently didn't want to get into the politics of abortion whilst discussing the miracle of only 100,000 dead -- the magic number that lets him pretend he's some kind of hero.

Here's Rion's question:

2,405 Americans have died from coronavirus in the last 60 days. Meanwhile, you have 2,369 children who are killed by their mothers through elective abortion each day. That's sixteen and a half thousand children killed every week. Two states have suspended elective abortion to make more resources available for coronavirus cases -- that's Texas and Ohio. Do you agree with states who are placing coronavirus victims above elective abortions and should more states be doing the same?

Chanel, first of all, an Ohio judge just slapped a stay on that state's directive. A real reporter would have known that.

Here's the gist of the ruling:

But Barrett wrote Monday that decision is up to the woman’s doctor. He also wrote: “The law is well-settled that women possess a fundamental constitutional right of access to abortions.” “If a healthcare provider determines, on a case-by-case basis, that the surgical procedure is medically indicated and cannot be delayed, based on the timing of pre-viability or other medical conditions, said procedure is deemed legally essential to preserve a woman’s right to constitutionally protected access to abortions,” Barrett wrote in his eight-page ruling.

Second, there is no possible false equivalence that can be set up between this pandemic and abortion. None whatsoever. Even Trump didn't fall into that trap and he's not the brightest bulb in the bunch.

Third, clumps of cells are not children.

Seriously, why isn't she home taking care of Courtland, the guy who expects his damn dinner on the table at six, who would never marry a career-obsessed she-devil? And who thought it was a good idea to hire her for a fascist news network and slap the title "reporter" on her?