Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

OAN 'Reporter' Compares Abortion To Pandemic

Chanel Rion lobbed a nice softball at Trump while serving up red meat to her evangelical audience.
By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Just look at the dreck that gets poured on the body politic during these ridiculous "press briefings." Here is Chanel Rion, she who is not a "manophobic she-devil" or a "career-obsessed banshee" but is still invited to White House briefings to ask stupid questions of the so-called "President" in order to feed some red meat to the fundie right clamoring for the blood of liberals.

Today's softball was still a real challenge for Trump, who apparently didn't want to get into the politics of abortion whilst discussing the miracle of only 100,000 dead -- the magic number that lets him pretend he's some kind of hero.

Here's Rion's question:

2,405 Americans have died from coronavirus in the last 60 days. Meanwhile, you have 2,369 children who are killed by their mothers through elective abortion each day. That's sixteen and a half thousand children killed every week. Two states have suspended elective abortion to make more resources available for coronavirus cases -- that's Texas and Ohio. Do you agree with states who are placing coronavirus victims above elective abortions and should more states be doing the same?

Chanel, first of all, an Ohio judge just slapped a stay on that state's directive. A real reporter would have known that.

Here's the gist of the ruling:

But Barrett wrote Monday that decision is up to the woman’s doctor. He also wrote: “The law is well-settled that women possess a fundamental constitutional right of access to abortions.”

“If a healthcare provider determines, on a case-by-case basis, that the surgical procedure is medically indicated and cannot be delayed, based on the timing of pre-viability or other medical conditions, said procedure is deemed legally essential to preserve a woman’s right to constitutionally protected access to abortions,” Barrett wrote in his eight-page ruling.

Second, there is no possible false equivalence that can be set up between this pandemic and abortion. None whatsoever. Even Trump didn't fall into that trap and he's not the brightest bulb in the bunch.

Third, clumps of cells are not children.

Seriously, why isn't she home taking care of Courtland, the guy who expects his damn dinner on the table at six, who would never marry a career-obsessed she-devil? And who thought it was a good idea to hire her for a fascist news network and slap the title "reporter" on her?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.