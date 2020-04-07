What Is OAN?

I’ve been watching OAN for a long time. Well, not watching , exactly. I tune in from time to time just to see what the latest wingnut lunacy is. They are the network that makes Fox News look like a serious, mainstream middle of the road news network.

Before the 2016 election, there was a lot of talk that some rich people would buy the network for Trump if he lost the election. I wouldn’t be surprised if the same arrangement is probably in discussions for 2020. I mean, if you think Donald Trump will go quietly as all the other presidents like George W. Bush and Barack Obama have done, you need to think again. He will not go away until the day he dies.

It occurs to me that many of you may not have known much about them until recently since they are a very fringe and it’s doubtful that anyone but a Trump cultist would watch them.

John Oliver did a great rundown on the network that’s well worth watching (above).

Published with permission of Hullabaloo.