Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

What Is OAN?

OAN is the network that makes Fox News look like a serious, mainstream middle of the road news network.
By digby

I’ve been watching OAN for a long time. Well, not watching , exactly. I tune in from time to time just to see what the latest wingnut lunacy is. They are the network that makes Fox News look like a serious, mainstream middle of the road news network.

Before the 2016 election, there was a lot of talk that some rich people would buy the network for Trump if he lost the election. I wouldn’t be surprised if the same arrangement is probably in discussions for 2020. I mean, if you think Donald Trump will go quietly as all the other presidents like George W. Bush and Barack Obama have done, you need to think again. He will not go away until the day he dies.

It occurs to me that many of you may not have known much about them until recently since they are a very fringe and it’s doubtful that anyone but a Trump cultist would watch them.

John Oliver did a great rundown on the network that’s well worth watching (above).

Published with permission of Hullabaloo.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.