Conservative Leader Left Homeless After Humiliating Election Loss

For the past three years, since becoming the leader of the Conservative Party and leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre and his family have enjoyed living in a publicly-funded 19-room mansion complete with staff. That is now over, at least until he finds a way back into the House of Commons.

Liberal Bruce Fanjoy had spent the better part of two years running already, laying the groundwork for his convincing election win. Now retired, Fanjoy said he was looking for a project and that he took exception to the tone of Poilievre and his brand of politics, with its echoes of Trump.

Source: National Post

OTTAWA — Before Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre finds a new seat in the House of Commons, he will likely have to find a new home. Early Tuesday morning, it became clear that Poilievre had lost his bid for re-election in Carleton, the suburban Ottawa riding he’s represented since 2004. Around 3:30 p.m. ET, Elections Canada reported the Liberals’ Bruce Fanjoy captured Poilievre’s Ottawa-area riding by about 4,300 votes. The loss complicates Poilievre’s announcement that he plans to stay on as party leader. But it also likely throws a wrench into his living situation. Shortly after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party, Poilievre moved into Stornoway house, the taxpayer-funded official residence of the leader of the Opposition. But according to the Official Residences Act, Stornoway is reserved for the “Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons”. Since Poilievre lost his seat, he is no longer recognized as the official leader of the opposition. That means that in all likelihood, Poilievre and his family will have to move out to make space for the next party leader in the House of Commons. He also loses out on a $215,090 annual budget for residence staff and services and a $2,000 annual vehicle allocation

It's unclear when Poilievre can regain a seat in the House of Commons, as to do that he'll need someone who was just elected for the Conservatives to step aside (quit) and a byelection to be called for a new election. All of that will take time. Until then, Poilievre can find somewhere else to live for him, his wife and two young children.

🚨BREAKING🚨@CBCNews finally calls Carleton.



Pierre Poilievre has officially lost his seat. pic.twitter.com/y6RjYGJo7J — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) April 29, 2025

A stunning development in Canada: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre didn’t just lose his bid to become Prime Minister — he lost his own seat in Parliament.



Poilievre has officially been defeated in his Carleton riding by Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy. pic.twitter.com/UenXbL61Ei — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 29, 2025

No one gave Fanjoy much of a chance to defeat Poilievre, but he knew, saying he'd knocked on 15,000 doors by the time the election was held, talking to many voters personally. His hard work paid off.