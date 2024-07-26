KJP Left Peter Doocy Flatfooted Over Kamala Harris And The Border

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had the perfect response to Peter Doocy’s concern trolling about the border.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 26, 2024

I love it when Democrats turn around right-wing attacks and go on offense.

During Karine Jean-Pierre’s Thursday press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy tried a gotcha with the right-wing talking point about Vice President Kamala Harris being some kind of failed border czar. The truth is, she was never a “border czar,” was never assigned to work on or at the border but was put in charge of a diplomatic effort with Latin American countries to deal with root causes of migration.

After reading what appeared to be a White House statement that there has never been a border czar in the Biden administration, Doocy tried a different vehicle for the same attack: “Why are Democrats so sensitive about the vice president and the border?” he asked. As if the administration should not correct the record and allow false smears against Harris to stand.

Jean-Pierre handled it magnificently. Instead of explaining, she turned the question around and put the focus where it belong. “Why are Republicans so sensitive about actually not owning up to them getting in the way of a border deal?” she asked. “Why won’t they own up to that? Why won’t they own up to the last president told them not to move forward? It was a bipartisan deal on – just right there, available to them, and they voted twice against it.”

KJP is 100% right about the disingenuousness of right-wing border concerns, given the fact that they preferred to obey Trump rather than to do their actual job.

The “border czar” BS is a dog whistle akin to the “DEI hire” dog whistle, except that instead of suggesting that Harris was somehow awarded her job without deserving it, the suggestion is that she proved herself unworthy because she let in all those brown “rapists and killers” Trump fearmongers are streaming through our border.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon