Peter Doocy Smacked Down By KJP Over ‘Racist Accent’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy got an earful from Karine Jean-Pierre after he tried to bait the White House press secretary into responding to the latest racist smear of Kamala Harris by calling his question insane.

We agree.

The stupid Fox News twit ran with the earlier "Kamala is talking Black" racist meme.

JEAN-PIERRE: I have no idea what you're talking about. Well, I mean, this is.

DOOCY: Since when does the Vice President have what sounds like a Southern accent?

(Doocy was happy to spell it out for KJP)

DOOCY: She was talking about unions in Detroit using one tone of voice.

JEAN-PIERRE: Is this something that you think.

DOOCY: Same line.

JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, Peter.

DOOCY: That she, she used the same line in Pittsburgh and it sounded like she at least had some kind of a Southern droll.

JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, do you hear the question, I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question?

They care. You know what they care about? They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about health care. That's what Americans care about. So that's what they want to hear about. Your colleague just asked me about democracy. Basically we talked about, went back and forth about democracy and freedom.

That's what they care about. I'm not even going to entertain some question about the pres --it's just, it's just hearing it sounds so ridiculous.

DOOCY: Well, but hearing it is --

JEAN-PIERRE: The question I'm talking about. The questions is just insane.

DOOCY: Is that how she talks in meetings?

JEAN-PIERRE: I'm just, Peter, we're moving on.