NY-03 Voters Noticed That Republicans Tanked The Border Bill

Evidence that yes, voters care about the actual border and want it fixed, and did NOT appreciate that House Republicans would wait for...Trump?
By Frances LangumFebruary 14, 2024

One thing Republicans rely upon is an uninformed electorate.

So "sad to be them" in New York's current Third Congressional District, where the "average" voter has at least some college and apparently was PAYING ATTENTION to the border bill shenanigans in the House of Representatives.

Yes, there was a bipartisan border bill negotiated in the Senate that was the best thing Republicans had ever gotten or were ever going to get.

And yes, Trump said to tank the bill because I want to run on the crisis at the border, and House Republicans said, "Sir, yes, sir!" (An actually true Sir Story? Signs point to yes!)

And Dana Bash on CNN says she talked to voters who were mad about that.

DANA BASH: I heard from voters that they were very, now these are obviously very well-informed voters, but they were at the polling station, they were voting early.

And several of them said to me that they don't want to vote for the Republican because it's clearly impossible to get a solution on the issue of immigration.

They said border, the border problem, the immigration issue, the migrant issue in their district was the top issue for them, and that the fact that Republicans killed that bipartisan deal put them over the edge to vote for Tom Suozzi, and immigration was their top issue.

So I think that there's something.

A New Jerseyite on Twitter made this point, and it's true: "Honestly, it doesn’t matter whether it’s true (I'd be shocked if it was). And, in fact, any half-competent campaign would’ve planted these 'voters' for Dana Bash to talk to. But the fact that this message ended up in the mouth of a CNN talking head is huge."

So huge, in fact, that this morning a WASHINGTON reporter stood up and made the point. (And I say again: This is huge.)

Tom Suozzi made that point in the campaign and voters did pick up on it. Dems can go on the offense on "the border"? You're goddamn right they can. And win.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon