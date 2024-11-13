Peter Doocy Goes Full-Doocy On KJP, And It Is Bizarre

President Joe Biden passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris because he was concerned about our country under another Trump administration. There is no ill will between the two, and when Biden stumped for Harris, he looked proud. So, it's not unusual for the two to have a private lunch together unless you are Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wasn't having any of it.

"And we know that today, a week after the election, President Biden and Vice President Harris had a private lunch," Doocy asked. "How awkward was that?"

"I don't even understand," Jean-Pierre said. "Why would it be awkward?"

"Because the president got squeezed out for her, and then she kept him at arm's length, and then she lost, and now she's back," he said.

"Why would you characterize it as awkward?" Jean-Pierre said. "They have regular lunches. They meet and talk regularly. Why would you call it awkward?"

"There's no weirdness about the way that things have unfolded so far," she continued. "Did you see them together yesterday as well, when they honored our veterans and were together during the day, making sure that we didn't forget the brave men and women that fought for this country?"

"Did you see them together yesterday?" she asked. "Did you see the show of force together?"

"They've had lunch many times," she told Doocy. "They have — they communicate with each other regularly. "They had an opportunity to discuss the last 70 days or so of this administration, how important it is to get things done for the American people."

"And that's their focus," she added. "That is genuinely their focus."

It is nice seeing her beat up on Doocy for that weird remark. Nothing shows any animosity between the two—only a love of country and a sound working relationship. And they appear to be friends, too.