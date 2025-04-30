Trump Pardons Donor's Son For Stealing $10M From Doctors And Nurses

Two weeks after a federal judge told the son of a wealthy socialite and business tycoon that his family’s money was not a "Get Out of Jail Free" card, El Cheatolini declared otherwise. Via the Palm Beach Post:

President Donald Trump pardoned Paul Walczak, a Palm Beach Gardens health care executive convicted of tax evasion for siphoning more than $10.9 million in payroll taxes from the paychecks of doctors and nurses. Prosecutors said he used the money to finance a lavish lifestyle and luxury goods, including a $2 million yacht.

During his April 11 sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra said that letting Walczak walk free "reinforces the perception that the rich get away with it and the poor go to prison."

The judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave Walczak 90 days to turn himself in. Only 12 of those days elapsed before Trump signed the private pardon.

Walczak is the son of Betsy Fago, a longtime Republican donor who once hosted a fundraiser at her Jupiter mansion where attendees circulated the stolen diary of Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley.