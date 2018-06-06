Paul Ryan: Trump Shouldn't Pardon Himself, 'Spygate' Is BS

Speaking at the end of a presser, outgoing Republican House member and yeah, current Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pulled out all of his courage and noted that yeah, sure, Donald Trump shouldn't pardon himself of all the crimes he's obviously committed.

"I don't know the technical answer to that question, but obviously he shouldn't, and no one is above the law."

Those words only took three days to come out from the Speaker's mouth.



Ted Cruz, eat your heart out!

And surprise, Ryan also agrees with Trey Gowdy that Trump's Spygate lie is just that:

Paul Ryan just agreed with Trey Gowdy that Trump is lying about #Spygate. Somewhere in the Private Residence, a furiously flung remote control just crashed into a vat of Horsey Sauce, splattering the Monroe silver.pic.twitter.com/YjPa2jr81d — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 6, 2018

I guess the bags are finally packed, because unless he's got an exit strategy, there's no way he'd be this bold.

I guess his RSVP (Mr. Ryan sends his regrets) to that "God Bless America" sing-along was lost in the mail, too.

Is it just me or does Paul Ryan look like the senior in high school who is just taking gym and study hall in his last semester? — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 6, 2018