CNN's Scott Jennings Brags About 'Owning Libs' At Trump Rally

Trump suck-ass Scott Jennings apparently needs somewhere to house all of the libs he's supposedly "owning" during his regular appearances on CNN.

I'm pretty sure the only reason CNN keeps Jennings around is he creates a lot of viral moments that end up getting shared on social media where he says some obnoxious shit defending the indefensible and Trump.

So, of course, Trump loves him. It looks like he finally landed exactly where he belongs this Tuesday... at a Trump rally in Michigan making more obnoxious comments about liberals after Trump brought him up on stage.

TRUMP: You know we have a man here that I don't know, but he's defending me all the time on CNN. And he defends me really well, but he can't go too far because if he goes too far, he'll get fired. I said, You're amazing. You can take it right to the edge, and he really does a good job. He's not allowed to go any further. He would be off, you know, if he really went totally crazy, which he'd like to do, but I think he's terrific, Scott Jennings. Where's Scott? Where are you, Scott? Come here, Scott. This guy, really, I've watched him for years. I don't know, but he likes Trump. Come here, Scott. Oh, CNN, this is the end of Scott. So who cares? Don't worry, we'll take care of you, Scott. Scott Jennings, really great. JENNINGS: Thank you, thank you. Michigan, we were flying in here today and I said look at these farms. I gotta get a farm in Michigan because when you own as many libs as I do, you gotta put a place to put them all. Thank you all very much!

If Trump ever gets tired of Bullshit Barbie, we know who's ready to take her place.