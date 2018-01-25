GOP Candidate For MO U.S. Senate Seat Demands His Daughters Not Turn Into 'Manophobic She-Devils'

Courtland Sykes is running for the United States Senate in Missouri as a predictably soulless Republican with no real policy expertise. He's young, he's populist, and he's vapid, which are the basic qualities anyone needs to run as a Republican these days.

He's also a member of the "manosphere," that mysterious place where men go online to argue that feminists need to be raped and more while petting each other and building up their testosterone levels.

Sykes has some very definite ideas about what he expects from women, especially his fiancée Chanel. (You can't make this stuff up. That is, for real, her name)

In a "policy paper" posted to Facebook (because of course that's where policy papers should be posted, amirite?), Frat Boy Courtland wrote, "I want to come home to a home cooked dinner every night at six." He expects Chanel to oblige, further stating that it had better be "one that she fixes and one that I expect one day to have daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives.”

This is where I enter my plea to a merciful God to keep them from ever reproducing.

Courtie expanded on his demands further. For example, it's just fine for his future daughters to have "home-based enterprises" as long as they "live in homes shared with good husbands." I am not at all certain what good husbands are, but it would not surprise me to hear Courtland defend knocking the little ladies around to show them their place.

Or to keep them from this: "I don't want them to become career obsessed banshees who forgo home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils who shriek from the top of a thousand tall buildings they are (sic) think they could have leaped in a single bound — had men not been ‘suppressing them.’" It’s just nuts," he concluded. "It always was."

I believe Sykes believes every word of what he just wrote. I also believe that he, like his fellow manosphere members, is naive and stupid about women, which is a bad place to be when he is running against Senator Claire McCaskill.

Wanting it both ways, Sykes finished up by assuring readers he supports women's rights, "just not the kind that has oppressed natural womanhood for five long decades -- the kind of wrongheaded 'women's rights' that allows mean spirited radical feminists to use political correctness and their little broom label of "sexist" to define womanhood and women's rights for me, for my family, for you and your family..."

In true Trumpian fashion, he wraps up his rant by telling those manophobic witches, "They're finished. Ask Hillary."

Sure thing, Courtland.

Courtland appears to be a member of the underground man-Nazi set. He's been pictured with Steve Bannon, he's an abject idiot with a pretty face (Nazis always liked using pretty faces to advance their ideas) and like John Goldman/Jack Kelly, he's seriously regressive and hostile toward women.

In typical empty Republican rhetoric, Sykes describes his candidacy this way: "Liberty."

Let's be more specific. Sykes is no different than most of the Bannon Nazi acolytes out there. His notion of "liberty" is for him to do whatever the hell he wants whenever the hell he wants to, while telling the rest of us to shut the hell up and sit down. Unless, of course, one is a fellow woman-hating Nazi. Then, join the crowd.

It is men like Sykes who give women a reason to turn into "manophobes." No character, no intellect and no regard for anyone but themselves.

(h/t RawStory)