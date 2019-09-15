Rand Paul Says He'll Support Liz Cheney's Opponent If She Runs For Open Senate Seat

On CNN's State of the Union, Sen. Rand Paul continued to criticize Liz Cheney on her warmongering and said if she ran for the open Senate seat in Wyoming, he would support a different conservative politician.

The two Republican politicians have revved up their animosity towards each other since John Bolton was dismissed from the White House.

Host Jake Tapper discussed Sen. Paul going on a Wyoming TV station to publicly voice his concerns with her possible candidacy.

Tapper asked, "Would you prefer that a different Republican fill that Senate seat?"

Rand discussed a critical op-ed written about Liz in her state and then he affirmed his opposition to her.

"Yes, there is a Senate race, I’m supporting Cynthia Lummis, who is a former conservative congressman," Paul said.

He continued, "That's the only person I know of in the race at this point.”

Earlier today on Meet The Press, Liz Cheney was asked about her harsh statements (pro-terrorist) against Sen. Paul and she did not apologize, but continued their feud.

Cheney complained, "Senator Paul, whenever given the opportunity, blames America first. If you look at what he said about why we were attacked on 9/11, if you look at what he’s said, he’s blamed America even for World War II. President Trump doesn’t believe that. Senator Paul does. And look, I think fundamentally at the end of the day, this is about substance and policy.”

She claimed Paul doesn't represent any people in the Republican Party because his presidential bid failed but that is a typical Kellyanne Conway trick. It holds no meaning in any policy debate.

I can't stand either of them so please, keep this up. Rep. Cheney would be a disaster for the nation as a senator and she would then run for the presidency based off that victory.