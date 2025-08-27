National Guard In DC Picking Up Trash, Not Fighting Crime

What a bargain, MAGA. Sanitation workers, move over. Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., over the president's alleged "crime emergency," claim even though violent crime is down in the city. And now, troops were seen wearing vests over their camouflage gear on Tuesday, picking up litter in Lafayette Park and performing other cleanup duties just outside the White House. The scene is disturbing as Trump has reduced the troops to a park maintenance crew.

Officials say the military was deployed as part of a "beautification and restoration mission" in Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin. Trump initially alleged that he'd deployed the National Guard to deal with the "complete and total lawlessness" in the city, even though crime rates had hit a 30-year low earlier this year in D.C.

National Guard deployments cost the US government approximately $530 per guard member each day, and Trump has them performing menial tasks. And the trash is inside the White House, where there is a stinky ass swamp filled to the brim with the worst creatures imaginable, not in Lafayette Park.

Social media users weighed in.

I just learned that the national guard was seen picking up trash on White House grounds.



Why are we spending $1 million a day for them to pick up trash? For one week of DC guard deployment, we could solve homelessness for 150 ppl for a year. pic.twitter.com/Y5e7HTAcrL — Jesse Rabinowitz 🔥🌹@jesserbnwtz.bsky.social (@jesserbnwtz) August 26, 2025

Violent crime in DC is so bad they’ve deployed the national guard to…pick up litter. pic.twitter.com/XIrC0NE0uF — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 26, 2025

Highly trained National Guard troops sent to Washington DC at a cost of $1 million dollars per day supposedly to fight crime, now tasked with picking up trash. pic.twitter.com/MX0R3189SD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2025

"Join the National Guard! Earn money for college! Maybe shoot some civilians! Pick up trash!"



pic.twitter.com/KZ3GpLhFIA — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 27, 2025

Oh, look, Jesse Watters is so far up Trump's rancid ass that he made this glaring disrespect of our troops into a good thing.

Watters: DC is so safe, the guard does not have criminals left to chase. They are picking up litter, cleaning up the park so Stephen Miller can take his wife on a romantic stroll under the moonlight pic.twitter.com/yJelVCB4vG — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2025

What in the fuck is wrong with MAGA? Also, release the Epstein Files.