Guardsman 'Protecting' DC, Runs Red Light In Car Accident

In the Reddit post of the incident, the person said that emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to extract the person inside the car.
Guardsman 'Protecting' DC, Runs Red Light In Car Accident
Credit: Reddit/Screengrab
By Ed ScarceAugust 22, 2025

According to Wikipedia, the Oshkosh M-ATV is a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle and has a gross weight of around 32,000lbs, or about the same as a fully loaded garbage truck. Not something you'd want to get t-boned by at full speed I imagine.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A military vehicle crashed into a car in Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, DC Fire confirmed to WUSA9. Now, the driver, a National Guardsman, has been issued a ticket for running a red light.

The collision happened on 8th Street and North Carolina Avenue Southeast around 6 a.m. Wednesday. One person was trapped in the car, and DC Fire had to extract them. Spokesperson Vito Maggiolo confirmed that one of the vehicles involved is a military vehicle.

A video of the aftermath was posted on the Washington D.C. subreddit. In the video, a National Guard vehicle, much like the ones that have been camped out in front of Union Station since the Guard was deployed to D.C. last week, can be seen inches from the side of a car that had clearly been struck.

In the post, the person said that emergency responders had to use jaws of life to extract the person inside the car.

The National Guard issued a statement about the crash, saying the vehicle involved was a D.C. National Guard Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (MATV). The vehicle was part of a five-vehicle convoy and a D.C. Police cruiser.

On Thursday, authorities say the National Guardsman who was behind the wheel has been issued a ticket for running a red light.

And the aftermath.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon