Guardsman 'Protecting' DC, Runs Red Light In Car Accident

According to Wikipedia, the Oshkosh M-ATV is a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle and has a gross weight of around 32,000lbs, or about the same as a fully loaded garbage truck. Not something you'd want to get t-boned by at full speed I imagine.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A military vehicle crashed into a car in Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, DC Fire confirmed to WUSA9. Now, the driver, a National Guardsman, has been issued a ticket for running a red light.

The collision happened on 8th Street and North Carolina Avenue Southeast around 6 a.m. Wednesday. One person was trapped in the car, and DC Fire had to extract them. Spokesperson Vito Maggiolo confirmed that one of the vehicles involved is a military vehicle.

A video of the aftermath was posted on the Washington D.C. subreddit. In the video, a National Guard vehicle, much like the ones that have been camped out in front of Union Station since the Guard was deployed to D.C. last week, can be seen inches from the side of a car that had clearly been struck.

In the post, the person said that emergency responders had to use jaws of life to extract the person inside the car.

The National Guard issued a statement about the crash, saying the vehicle involved was a D.C. National Guard Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (MATV). The vehicle was part of a five-vehicle convoy and a D.C. Police cruiser.

On Thursday, authorities say the National Guardsman who was behind the wheel has been issued a ticket for running a red light.