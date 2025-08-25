Hegseth Orders Deployed Troops To Carry Firearms In Washington, DC

Washington, DC, is occupied, and with some National Guard members now armed starting Sunday night. Interestingly, Trump has portrayed DC as in decay and used the term "filth" several times, and yet, the National Guard wasn't armed until now. ABC News estimates that "likely fewer than 50" troops will be armed.

A Joint Task Force spokesman in DC declined to disclose where and when guardsmen would be armed over security concerns.

"The Secretary of Defense has directed JTF-DC service members to carry their assigned service weapon," the Joint Task Force in DC told CBS News. "Task force personnel operate under the established Rules for the Use of Force, which allow the use of force only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm."

Via ABC News:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered that National Guard troops patrolling the streets of Washington for President Trump's law enforcement crackdown be armed, the Pentagon said Friday. The Defense Department didn't offer any other details about the new development or why it was needed. The step is an escalation in Mr. Trump's intervention into policing in the nation's capital and comes as nearly 2,000 National Guard members are stationed in the city, with the arrival last week of hundreds from several Republican-led states. Last week, the Pentagon and Army said troops would not carry weapons. The new guidance is that they would carry their service-issued weapons.

The only reason for National Guard soldiers to be armed is to shoot Americans on American streets — Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) 2025-08-24T22:50:41.701Z

A dangerous decision. "Some National Guard units patrolling the nation’s capital at the direction of President Donald Trump have started carrying firearms... Some units on certain missions would be armed — some with handguns and others with rifles." apnews.com/article/trum... — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) 2025-08-25T01:00:28.950Z

Those who once railed against the dangers of a “military state” have nothing to say as they watch one take shape. For the first time in modern history, National Guard troops are patrolling the streets of our capital armed with pistols and rifles… not overseas, but here at home! 🇺🇸 💔 — Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2025-08-25T02:10:33.013Z

Restaurants in Washington, D.C., many of which are still reeling from the pandemic and decreased spending, are now trying to encourage diners to visit despite images of National Guard troops on the streets and of people being detained by armed agents. — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2025-08-23T19:55:06.963070Z

Arming troops to patrol our nation's capital is a dangerous move, but Trump somehow felt compelled to create an emergency after reports of the president being in the Epstein Files.