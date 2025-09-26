Whiskey Pete Orders Double-Secret Meeting In Virginia Next Week

His directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 26, 2025

What is this sinister whack job up to now?

Whiskey Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to gather on short notice at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week, sowing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration’s previous firing of senior leaders. Via Washington Post:

The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter. It was issued earlier this week, against the backdrop of a potential government shutdown, and as Hegseth’s overtly political moves have deepened a sense of distress among his opponents who fear that he is erasing the Defense Department’s status as a nonpartisan institution.

In a statement Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell affirmed that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” but he offered no additional details. Parnell, a senior adviser to the defense secretary, voiced no security concerns about The Washington Post reporting on the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.

What if they just got up and walked out? What if they all said they had to go to the bathroom at the same time?

Maybe just more Hegseth idiocy, but if this were happening in another country where an authoritarian leader was trying to consolidate power, we'd be very nervous

Brendan Nyhan (@brendannyhan.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T15:39:18.456Z

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth convenes a meeting of generals (2025)

Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T15:13:27.579Z

Nothing says "healthy civil-military relations" quite like treating your senior leadership like they're about to get voted off the island.

Knutman (@ndru46.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T20:34:31.135Z

https://bsky.app/profile/west1.bsky.social/post/3lzobpkncyn2m

Discussion

