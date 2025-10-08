Did Stephen Miller Glitch Out?

After declaring that Trump has "plenary authority", Miller stopped and stood mute for several seconds before CNN cut away.
By Karoli KunsOctober 8, 2025

In what can only be described as a bizarre segment on CNN, Stephen Miller declared the president had plenary authority and then stopped himself, standing mute for several seconds before CNN host Victor Blackwell cut away.

Here's what happened with the seconds noted:

BLACKWELL: The district judge's ruling blocking the deployment of National Guard in Oregon legal insurrection.

0:06
BLACKWELLDoes the administration still plan to abide by that ruling?

0:12
MILLER: Well, the administration filed an appeal this morning with the 9th Circuit.

0:16
MILLER: I would note the administration won an identical case in the 9th Circuit just a few months ago with respect to the federalizing of the California National Guard.

NARRATOR: The administration did not win that case

0:25
Under Title 10 of the US Code, the president has plenary authority.

-- SEVEN SECONDS OF SILENCE --

0:32
BLACKWELL: Stephen?

0:35
Stephen, Hey Stephen, can you hear me?

0:44
It seemed, Stephen, I apologize.

0:45
It seems like we're having a technical issue.

What happened there? Miller wasn't frozen, he just froze, right after he declared absolute authority for Trump. "Plenary authority" is defined as "...power that is wide-ranging, broadly construed, and often limitless for all practical purposes. When used with respect to public officials, the more popular term is plenary power."

Title 10 refers to the armed forces and the Commander-in-Chief role. It does not allow for plenary authority. Did Miller glitch out because he was assuming invocation of the Insurrection Act? Or did someone forget to reboot him?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon