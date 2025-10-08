Did Stephen Miller Glitch Out?

In what can only be described as a bizarre segment on CNN, Stephen Miller declared the president had plenary authority and then stopped himself, standing mute for several seconds before CNN host Victor Blackwell cut away.

Here's what happened with the seconds noted:

BLACKWELL: The district judge's ruling blocking the deployment of National Guard in Oregon legal insurrection. 0:06

BLACKWELLDoes the administration still plan to abide by that ruling? 0:12

MILLER: Well, the administration filed an appeal this morning with the 9th Circuit. 0:16

MILLER: I would note the administration won an identical case in the 9th Circuit just a few months ago with respect to the federalizing of the California National Guard.

NARRATOR: The administration did not win that case

Under Title 10 of the US Code, the president has plenary authority.



-- SEVEN SECONDS OF SILENCE --

BLACKWELL: Stephen? 0:35

Stephen, Hey Stephen, can you hear me? 0:44

It seemed, Stephen, I apologize. 0:45

It seems like we're having a technical issue.

What happened there? Miller wasn't frozen, he just froze, right after he declared absolute authority for Trump. "Plenary authority" is defined as "...power that is wide-ranging, broadly construed, and often limitless for all practical purposes. When used with respect to public officials, the more popular term is plenary power."

Title 10 refers to the armed forces and the Commander-in-Chief role. It does not allow for plenary authority. Did Miller glitch out because he was assuming invocation of the Insurrection Act? Or did someone forget to reboot him?