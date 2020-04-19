Pastor Defends Asking Parishioners To Donate Their Stimulus Checks. It Did Not Go Well.

Greedy Louisiana Pastor, Tony Spell, went on CNN on Sunday morning to try to defend his plea for to parishioners to give HIM their stimulus checks and suffice to say, it did not go well. Not only has Spell been begging for that sweet sweet socialist government money, but he has continued to bus people in for services, flouting CDC recommendations to limit large gatherings. His justification for bussing his cult members, I mean "congregants", is that they are "too poor" to have internet access, which could allow them to watch the Life Tabernacle Church services via a live stream.

So, of course, the best way to help your POOR congregants, is to ask the to donate their stimulus checks to YOU, who is definitely not poor, because why the heck not?

Blackwell was quick to point out that disparity:

BLACKWELL: You now are asking people who you know in your congregation who don’t have much, can’t even get to you without you picking them up to hand over the $1,200 stimulus check. Why? SPELL: The Pastor Spell stimulus challenge is to help those who do not get stimulus such as evangelists and missionaries. So this morning, these evangelists and foreign missionary who have not had payments for five weeks now will be in the service this morning where we’ll give them a large offering. BLACKWELL: Hold on, pastor. Non-profits and faith-based ministries can apply for the paycheck protection program. You can get the –. SPELL: We don’t want to." BLACKWELL: But that is your choice. I just made sure that I printed out these from the Small Business Administration website. You have the option. My question is and I’ll let you answer. I will let you answer, but to say that people who you know don’t have much, you have to go and pick them up to bring them to your church to then ask them to hand over the $1,200, the only money some people will have, and you have another option, why not give that money to them and why isn’t this a time for the church to give to those who do not have? SPELL: We are giving to those who do not have. Number one, I said, this is a challenge. We are challenging you, if you can, give your stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries who do not get the package. They don’t file taxes the way you and I do, Victor. Secondly, we are giving to those people who are the most needy, okay? We are giving to them and we do not want SBA loans. We don’t want the government to give us a dime. We are happy to provide for ourselves, never will our federal or state government put one penny into our church, because the second they do, they control us.

Blackwell had the receipts and Spell clearly does not like that. The greed from these grifting conmen is shocking. Can someone tell me where Jesus told people to congregate during a pandemic and told them to give their money or gold to the church, even if it means they starve or lose their houses?