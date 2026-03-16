Sinners At The Oscars: 'I Lied To You'

The 98th Academy Awards were a battle for the big prizes between One Battle after Another and Sinners.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film picked up six awards, while Sinners nabbed four.

The Oscars featured a performance by cast members, some music and dance icons.

The stars of “Sinners” recreated the “Pierce the Veil” segment from the film at the 98th Oscars with a stirring rendition of “I Lied to You” from an all-star cast of musicians led by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq. Caton and Saadiq paid homage to Ryan Coogler’s film alongside an impressive array of musicians and performers including Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith. The performance was billed ahead of time as a tribute to the film’s “singular visual style.”

Open thread.