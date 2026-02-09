Tens Of People Show Up For The Sad Pro-Billionaire March

Look at 'em all, there must be tens of them!
By Conover KennardFebruary 9, 2026

On Saturday, a small rally called the "March for Billionaires" attracted roughly a few dozen participants who were genuinely advocating for the wealthy elite, according to Mission Local.

The gathering, held at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco's Pacific Heights, drew approximately equal numbers of journalists and counter-protesters, the latter holding signs to mock the sad bootlicking group. The opposition mounted a tongue-in-cheek response by organizing a satirical "March for Trillionaires" demonstration, with around a dozen activists arriving in fancy pants attire to mock the original event, as documented by Broke-Ass Stuart on Instagram. The billionaire supporters insisted that they weren't wealthy themselves.

One billionaire supporter held a "We love you, Jeffrey Bezos" sign as if it were Valentine's Day, and the billionaire wasn't married to Botox queen Lauren Sanchez. And I don't know, lady, but when we're forced to eat the rich, we could make a lovely Billionaire Wellington out of Bezos's carcass. Or even a gumbo. I make a great gumbo.

"The ostensible reason for the demonstration was to protest the Billionaire Tax Act, a proposed state ballot measure that would require Californians worth more than $1 billion to pay a one-time, 5% tax on their total wealth. If the measure actually passes, Governor Gavin Newsom said he will veto it," TechCrunch reports.

This is just sad.

Back to my gumbo. I usually do a seafood gumbo, but a billionaire gumbo should be interesting. We'll throw in Elon Musk for starters, then Bezos, and work our way down. Trump is inedible, so forget about that. Besides, we're waiting for his home planet to reclaim him. As they say in New Orleans, 'First, you gotta make a roux,' so I'll work on that. You're all invited to the feast! Well, except for the woman with the "We love you, Jeffrey Bezos" sign. We'll put her in the pot, too.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon