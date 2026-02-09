Tens Of People Show Up For The Sad Pro-Billionaire March

On Saturday, a small rally called the "March for Billionaires" attracted roughly a few dozen participants who were genuinely advocating for the wealthy elite, according to Mission Local.

The gathering, held at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco's Pacific Heights, drew approximately equal numbers of journalists and counter-protesters, the latter holding signs to mock the sad bootlicking group. The opposition mounted a tongue-in-cheek response by organizing a satirical "March for Trillionaires" demonstration, with around a dozen activists arriving in fancy pants attire to mock the original event, as documented by Broke-Ass Stuart on Instagram. The billionaire supporters insisted that they weren't wealthy themselves.

One billionaire supporter held a "We love you, Jeffrey Bezos" sign as if it were Valentine's Day, and the billionaire wasn't married to Botox queen Lauren Sanchez. And I don't know, lady, but when we're forced to eat the rich, we could make a lovely Billionaire Wellington out of Bezos's carcass. Or even a gumbo. I make a great gumbo.

"The ostensible reason for the demonstration was to protest the Billionaire Tax Act, a proposed state ballot measure that would require Californians worth more than $1 billion to pay a one-time, 5% tax on their total wealth. If the measure actually passes, Governor Gavin Newsom said he will veto it," TechCrunch reports.

This is just sad.

March for Billionaires in SF



Signs include: Property Rights are Human Rights, We <3 you Jeffrey Bezos, Tip Your Landlord. pic.twitter.com/OSGPNVBtVz — Elise Joshi (@EliseJoshi) February 7, 2026

About a dozen people showed up to “March FOR Billionaires” in San Francisco today 😂



Let’s just say, they were vastly outnumbered by the counter protest — and we had better signs 😏



They ended up canceling their march. pic.twitter.com/PHgM1335hc — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) February 7, 2026

About 10 actual Billionaire March people outnumbered 5:1 by “Trillionaire March” counter-protesters and media. pic.twitter.com/ALm3WWq52u — Noah Sloss (@noahsloss) February 7, 2026

They sure chose an amazing time to do a “pro billionaire march” https://t.co/RoSxqpjWit — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) February 8, 2026

Back to my gumbo. I usually do a seafood gumbo, but a billionaire gumbo should be interesting. We'll throw in Elon Musk for starters, then Bezos, and work our way down. Trump is inedible, so forget about that. Besides, we're waiting for his home planet to reclaim him. As they say in New Orleans, 'First, you gotta make a roux,' so I'll work on that. You're all invited to the feast! Well, except for the woman with the "We love you, Jeffrey Bezos" sign. We'll put her in the pot, too.