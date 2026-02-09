Trump's FCC Launches Investigation Into ABC's The View

Trump minion Brandon Carr used a flimsy excuse to open up a ridiculous investigation into ABC's The View, claiming they violated the Communications Act of 1934.

Trump's henchmen said the appearance by Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico was the trigger to initiate the probe.

Suddenly, the FCC is cracking down on equal time for political candidates since the 2026 midterms are happening in November and the GOP is getting hammered by the polls and every special election that has taken place since 2025. And this, after Reagan killed the Fairness Doctrine. Someone should tell Carr Reagan was a Republican.

Trump has been trying to destroy broadcast networks since he announced his candidacy in 2015, when their programming didn't glorify him continually like Fox News and Newsmax.

Section 315 of The Communication Act states that if broadcast station (radio or TV) gives airtime to a legally qualified political candidate, it must offer equal opportunity to all other candidates for the same office—if they ask for it.

Has John Cornyn or MAGA creep Ken Paxton asked for equal time on The View? How about Colin Allred? Jasmine Crockett?

Whoever has or hasn't, this is another thuggish attempt to intimidate all broadcast programming Carr deems not pro-Trump enough.