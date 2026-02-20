FCC's Carr 'The View' Investigation Puts Conservative Talk Radio In Crosshairs

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has unintentionally put the crosshairs on conservative AM talk radio after he used an antiquated rule to investigate ABC's The View for potentially violating the Equal Time Rule.

CNN's Brian Stelter told host Kaitlan Collins that by Carr playing to his audience of one -- Trump -- to weaponize the FCC against all those that criticize him, he has also opened up the same investigations into shows like Hannity.

STELTER: But now, late-night comics are much more provocative, much more political, and for the past decade, very staunchly anti-Trump. So this rule, this is a way for the Trump administration to try to even the playing field a little bit. But there's a cost here. Government intimidation comes at a cost. In the words of one famous TV host recently, quote, we need less government regulation and more freedom. Let the American people decide where to get their information from without any government interference.



You wanna know who said that, Kaitlan? A little guy named Sean Hannity. Sean Hannity said that. Why? Because he doesn't wanna see these equal-time rules applied to conservative talk radio. So far, Carr is saying he's focused on TV, not radio. But technically, these rules apply to the broadcast airwaves of radio as well. And you have to wonder if a Democratic president might wanna use these equal-time rules for the radio in the future.

Carr is focusing on TV because AM radio is dominated by right wing cranks and conservative influencers that despise anything left of JD Vance.

Carr is a disgrace to the FCC and the country for servicing Trump's penchant for vengeance.

Intimidation, lawsuits, and unconscionable investigations, lies, and conspiracies are the tools he uses.

Carr is a useful idiot doing Von Shitzhispants' bidding and the public suffers yet again.