Pinot Pirro Accuses Dems Of Failing To 'Get Us' Vaccinated

Happy Hour News:
The sentient wine box has a hot take: https://t.co/GYaZWaafXn
— Tengrain ✂️ 6-feet-away-or-6-feet-under (@Tengrain) August 1, 2021
…and I was being charitable about the sentient part.
Anyway, it’s just more proof (as if we need it) that the Left was right about the Right all along: they are a bunch of mendacious lunatics and liars that will always blame us for all of their own short comings.
Every accusation is a confession. Every. Single. Time.
Published with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.