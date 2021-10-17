Politics
ESPN Fires Reporter Allison Williams For Failing To Get Vaccinated

Williams said she would not comply with the network's vaccine mandate while she and her husband try for their second child.
By Ed Scarce
By Ed Scarce
Williams said she would not comply with the network's vaccine mandate while she and her husband try for their second child. Never mind that pregnant and recently pregnant women are among the highest at risk for contracting COVID and getting seriously ill, according to the CDC and all other medical advice:

  • "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future."

Instead, Williams adamantly refused to get vaccinated, saying. "Regarding my desire to have another child in regards to receiving this injection, I am also so morally and ethically not aligned with this."

By now she probably already has a job lined up at Fox News.

Source: Daily Mail

ESPN has fired Allison Williams for refusing to abide by the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Williams had announced last month that she would not be getting the vaccine because she and her husband are trying to have their second child, she said in an Instagram video where she addressed her termination.

She was initially barred from working on the sidelines of college football games this season because she refused to comply with the network's vaccine mandate while she and her husband try for their second child.

Williams, who began working at the network in 2011, typically works college football and basketball games, but missed Week 1 of the ongoing football campaign before making an announcement on Thursday.

In an Instagram video on Saturday, Williams said that her 'request for accommodation' had been denied on Friday night, about a month after announcing she would be sitting the season out because she hadn't yet received the vaccination as she and her husband tried for a second child.

Here's Williams' tweet from early September when she was yanked from the air.

Not much sympathy for her among normal people on Twitter.

But among the awful shits like Ted Cruz, she's a star.

