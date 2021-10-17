ESPN Fires Reporter Allison Williams For Failing To Get Vaccinated

Williams said she would not comply with the network's vaccine mandate while she and her husband try for their second child. Never mind that pregnant and recently pregnant women are among the highest at risk for contracting COVID and getting seriously ill, according to the CDC and all other medical advice:

"COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future."

Instead, Williams adamantly refused to get vaccinated, saying. "Regarding my desire to have another child in regards to receiving this injection, I am also so morally and ethically not aligned with this."

By now she probably already has a job lined up at Fox News.

Here's Williams' tweet from early September when she was yanked from the air.

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

Not much sympathy for her among normal people on Twitter.

