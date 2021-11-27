Newsmax Fires Steve Cortes

Well, what do you know? Newsmax listened to me, and fired Steve Cortes.

The former Trump advisor who was fired from CNN for trying to rewrite Trump's despicable Charlottesville pro-neo-Nazi remarks, calling it the Charlottesville Hoax, now has incurred the same fate at Newsmax and lost his job there.

Back in early November, it was reported that Newsmax was going to comply with vaccine mandates for its employees.

Cortes took to Twitter to object vehemently, which was very odd indeed.

I will not comply w/ any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate.



I will not be forced into the injection, nor will I disclose my vaccination status.



No one should be pressured to choose between medical privacy & their job. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

This is what I wrote on November 7th:

Since Newsmax is facing all sorts of legal woes, though, because of their lies about the 2020 presidential election, the extremist network has decided to comply with President Joe Biden 's vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. This is unacceptable to Cortes, and to get MAGA and antivaxxer support, Cortes is playing a martyr. -- At the very least, though, from a health and safety front, Cortes should be fired immediately if he doesn't comply, like every other antivaxx maniac who'd rather 'own the libs' than do the right thing during a world-wide pandemic.

Since those few short weeks have passed, now The Daily Beast is is reporting that Steve Cortez will do his last prime time broadcast early next week.

Good riddance.

I'm sure he'll end up on some sort of outlet like OANN, The Blaze, or maybe in Steve Bannon's home to regurgitate all the QAnon and MAGA conspiracy garbage.