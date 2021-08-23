Politics
Surgical Tech Fired For Viral TikTok Video

Jessica Renzi's hand-drawn vaccine lot tattoo referenced the Holocaust. She was fired on the spot.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
The video is now gone, as is all her social media, but not before her TikTok video was captured by @nurse_nya whose disgust was evident. Now that Jessica Renzi is unemployed I suppose she can regroup and reflect on her choices.

Source: Raw Story

A surgical tech at a Georgia hospital no longer has a job after she posted a video where she compared the hospital's vaccine mandate to the Holocaust, WSB-TV reports.

Jessica Renzi was a surgical technologist with the Wellstar Healthcare System. Since her firing, all her social media accounts have been deleted. In the video that was posted to TikTok, Renzi had a hand-drawn tattoo on herself that was her vaccine lot number, which apparently was meant to mimic the tattoos given to concentration camp prisoners.

