Surgical Tech Fired For Viral TikTok Video

The video is now gone, as is all her social media, but not before her TikTok video was captured by @nurse_nya whose disgust was evident. Now that Jessica Renzi is unemployed I suppose she can regroup and reflect on her choices.

Source: Raw Story

A surgical tech at a Georgia hospital no longer has a job after she posted a video where she compared the hospital's vaccine mandate to the Holocaust, WSB-TV reports. Jessica Renzi was a surgical technologist with the Wellstar Healthcare System. Since her firing, all her social media accounts have been deleted. In the video that was posted to TikTok, Renzi had a hand-drawn tattoo on herself that was her vaccine lot number, which apparently was meant to mimic the tattoos given to concentration camp prisoners.

JUST IN: Jessica Renzi, a former surgical tech w/ @WellstarHealth ,has been terminated after posting this @tiktok_us video on her account. pic.twitter.com/H3t6P8Hzgp — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 22, 2021

Does anyone have contact info for Jessica? I would be happy to have a conversation w/ her and explain why her video is so offensive to the Jewish community. I know we like to destroy people on social media , but this is also a teaching moment. @ADL — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 22, 2021