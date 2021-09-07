Politics
TikTok Creator's Dying Plea For Others: 'Get The Vaccine!'

“I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax; I was just trying to do my research. I was scared," said Alexandra Blankenbiller in her last video. Nine days later she died.
Alexandra Blankenbiller put out these videos to TikTok as a warning for others. Nine days later, she died. She was just 31-years-old.

Source: WebMD

Sept. 7, 2021 -- TikTok creator and artist Alexandra Blankenbiller posted her last video on Aug. 15 from her hospital bed. Voice raspy, breathing with the help of a machine, she pleaded with her followers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I don’t have a lot of energy for talking, so I’m going to try to make this quick,” said Blankenbiller, who lived in the Jacksonville, FL, area. “I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax; I was just trying to do my research. I was scared.”

“I do think it was a mistake,” she continued. “I shouldn’t have waited. If you are even 70% sure you want the vaccine, go get it. Don’t wait. Go get it. Because hopefully if you get it, then you won’t end up in the hospital like me.”

Nine days later, she died. She was 31.

Alexandra Blankenbiller's last TikTok video on Aug 15, imploring others to get vaccinated.

@atasteofalex

**Also, Tonic Water. Nasty stuff but good for you!! Stay safe out there guys!

♬ original sound - It’s Alex, Betch. 💋

"Her last four videos were taken in the hospital. In a chilling video from Aug. 13, there were screams coming from another room. Blankenbiller looked scared."

@atasteofalex

The ‘vid got me guys. DO NOT WAIT TO GET VACCINATED! Go now!! And please pray/send good vibes, etc for me. ❤️ Stay safe muffins! 💋

♬ original sound - It’s Alex, Betch. 💋

