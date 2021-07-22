Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dying Trump Supporter's Last Words: 'Please Go Get Vaccinated...This Is Nothing Nice'

Brad Bradster Vinnard's last Facebook post ever was much different than his previous anti-vaxxer posts.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Not the sort of thing anyone should have written in their obituary: "Brad Vinnard, Trump supporter, died from vaccine hesitancy..."

Source: Raw Story

A California woman is begging people to get vaccinated after losing her husband to COVID-19, KCRA reports.

According to Mia Vinnard, she and her husband Brad were hesitant to get vaccinated, but now it's too late. They were married for 12 years.

Brad tested positive for COVID in late June and died after battling the virus for two weeks in an intensive care unit.

"It all happened so fast," Mia said. "I wish we would have gotten vaccinated. I mean one simple shot could've prevented all of this."

Except that was never going to happen. A brief perusal of Brad 'Bradster' Vinnard's Facebook page shows a deep antipathy towards COVID vaccines, a love of Trump and other right-wing causes, and his love of Harleys. His Facebook comments were the usual hodgepodge of extremism and conspiracy theory, that the vaccines were unsafe, unproven, no worse than the flu, a means for government control, etc. Just the usual paranoid delusion so often seen by followers of Donald Trump.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral expenses and to help his wife, who is also recovering from COVID.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team