'I Should Have Gotten The Damn Vaccine': A Dying Man's Last Words

Freedy only learned he had COVID because the family forgot their sunscreen at the beach. By then it was too late. Not just severe sunburn but an advanced infection. A couple of weeks later he was dead and his five children no longer had a father.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two weeks ago, life was great for Jessica DuPreez. She was on vacation in San Diego with her fiancé Michael Freedy, (better known as Big Mike at the M Resort where he worked), and their five kids ages 17, 10, 7, 6 and 17 months.
Shortly after their vacation, Freedy went to the hospital for what he thought was a severe sunburn. He tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday morning, Freedy died with DuPreez by his side.
“He is only 39. Our babies now don't have a dad. You can't say I am young and it won't affect me because it will,” DuPreez said.
Freedy was not vaccinated for COVID-19.
