Atsa Matta Wit Youse?! Get Da Damn Shot Already!

This guy does a hilarious and accurate depiction of your Italian Uncle Vinnie from New York talking about whether one should get the COVID 19 vaccine. In between the humorous lines is an acute take downtown of a lot of the excuses anti-vaxxers for getting the shot, especially the part of "not knowin' what's in it."

Fungool! It’s the uncle who by surface appearance seems like he’s about to have a very bad opinion about getting vaccinated but then boom he flips around da preconceived notions and gets it! America can’t get enough of this character! pic.twitter.com/C9v54cNELD — Chris Calogero (@RealChrisCal) May 5, 2021

If youse ain't got your shot yet, atsa matta wit youse?!

