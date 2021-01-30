Hundreds Line Up At Midnight For COVID Shot After Seattle Vaccine Emergency

A good news story in these otherwise bleak times. Not a single dose was wasted.

Source: The Guardian

Seattle hospitals rushed out Covid-19 vaccines to hundreds of people in the middle of the night after a freezer they were being stored in failed.

It’s not clear what exactly caused the freezer failure Thursday night, but the Northwest and Montlake campuses of the UW Medical Center and the Swedish Medical Center received more than 1,300 vaccine doses that needed to be used before they expired at 5.30am Friday, the Seattle Times reported.

Word of the unexpected doses spread on social media, and a line of hopeful vaccine recipients snaked out the clinic door and through a parking lot at UW Medical Center-Northwest.

At Swedish Medical Center, a hundred people lined up. The hospital tweeted at 11.59pm that it had 588 doses to give out, and by 12.30am, all the appointment slots had been taken.