Joni Ernst Jumps To The Front Of The Line For The Vaccine

Just a few months ago she was questioning whether the death totals for COVID-19 were inflated so that doctors would make more money.
By Ed Scarce
15 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Iowa's woeful senator questioned the number of deaths from COVID-19 and repeated a conspiracy theory from QAnon. 9/2/2020

Iowa re-elected this half-wit again last month, god only knows why.

Source: We Are Iowa

Less than a week from when the first Americans began receiving the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) got her first of two doses at the capitol.

She posted about the incident on social media on Sunday, saying the Office of the Attending Physician recommended she get vaccinated.

"I encourage all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes," wrote Ernst. "Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the tireless work of Americans across the country, we are one step closer to defeating this virus."

Ernst was criticized earlier this year for her comments regarding health care workers and the virus, implying they were inflating coronavirus totals. She privately apologized to the Iowa Medical Society.

So far this year, COVID-19 has killed more than 3,500 Iowans and infected 1.3 million residents.

