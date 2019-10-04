Angry Constituent Confronts Joni Ernst: 'Where Is The Line?'

Oh boy, this constituent at a Joni Ernst town hall in Templeton, Iowa really nailed the issue on the head, leaving the Iowa senator flailing with no good answers.

This lady got right to the point, summarizing Trump's public call for China to dig up dirt on Biden before she asked, "How is that helping anybody?"

"Where is the line? When are you guys going to say enough?" she pressed. "And stand up and say I'm not backing any of this."

She went on to mock the current Republicans, saying "it's not this, it's not that or everything else. Yet you still stand there silent. And your silence is supporting him and not standing up."

As others applauded, she continued, "You didn't pledge an oath to the President. You pledged an oath to our country, you pledged it to our Constitution."

"When are you guys going to start standing up and actually be there for us?" she concluded.

Senator Ernst's answer was so incomplete, so insulting, so utterly cynical that it's hard to even imagine. Here we go.

"So, President Trump. I can say yea, nay, whatever. The president is going to say what the president is going to do," she shrugged. "It's up to us as members of Congress to continue working with our allies making sure that we are staying strong in the face of adversity. That's what we have to do is continue to encourage those other countries so that's what we will continue to do."

See no evil, hear no evil, do no right, eh, Joni Ernst?

After that non-answer, there's another back and forth which is wholly unsatisfactory for the questioner, where Ernst ducks any accountability for her oath. Later, the Washington Post reporter gets her on a one on one where she parrots the same talking points we've all seen. Bottom line: She's fine with Trump extorting foreign countries if they'll interfere in our elections on his behalf.

Joni Ernst has a strong Democratic 2020 challenger in Theresa Greenfield. Let's hope SHE can answer that constituent's question better than Ernst did. What a sycophant Ernst is.