Surprise! Florida Sucks At COVID-19 Recovery

In a new study released by TOP Agency that shows how the entire country is rebounding after the COVIDlock downs, Florida has refused to take into account the safety of its people.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the researchers looked at 48 states across 23 categories in their calculations that include consumer confidence job, market strength, and COVID safety and Florida ranks near the bottom in all categories.

These are due to all the extreme and unsafe measures Gov. Ron DeSantis took to piggyback off a Traitor Trump's Covid failures.

"Florida scored 53.02 with a 30 in consumer confidence, 27 in job market strength, and 41 in COVID-19 safety."

DeSantis has become Fox News' and evangelicals' favorite because his whole governing philosophy is to 'own the libs' in any way possible. His newest fascist position is to "survey" members of the Florida public college community on their political beliefs in order to "encourage diversity"?

This is not a governing philosophy, especially during a pandemic, but the QAnon nutjobs love it.

Republicans in Florida, from Ron DeSantis to Rick Scott to the state legislature, are promoting seriously unhealthy practices. They have full responsibility for every single death from Covid.

In a six-person Information Technology office in Manatee County Florida, 5 unvaccinated people were infected with COVID: 2 people in their 50s died, 3 others are hospitalized (the youngest is 40). The vaccinated employee wasn't infected. #SoulsLostToCovid https://t.co/X8ZjfxYo26 pic.twitter.com/1OO7nJXWGY — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) June 22, 2021

Problem with Ron DeSantis is his timed responses to Covid. Florida should be a very easy state. Outdoors. Delivery. Distance work environments and recreation. DeSantis missed mark three times. Under reported cases. Miss managed vaccine distribution for donors #DeathSantis — 😷💉♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) June 20, 2021

Welp—More Florida nursing home residents are becoming infected with the virus, despite widely available vaccines. ➡️Only 42% of nursing home staff are even vaccinated in Florida! The #COVID19 rate in nursing homes is 2x worse in FL than US average. Oy.https://t.co/pK3dUsynmW — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 16, 2021