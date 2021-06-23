2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Surprise! Florida Sucks At COVID-19 Recovery

New Study: Florida Ranks 37th In U.S. For COVID-19 Recovery
By John Amato
Surprise! Florida Sucks At COVID-19 Recovery
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

In a new study released by TOP Agency that shows how the entire country is rebounding after the COVIDlock downs, Florida has refused to take into account the safety of its people.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the researchers looked at 48 states across 23 categories in their calculations that include consumer confidence job, market strength, and COVID safety and Florida ranks near the bottom in all categories.

These are due to all the extreme and unsafe measures Gov. Ron DeSantis took to piggyback off a Traitor Trump's Covid failures.

"Florida scored 53.02 with a 30 in consumer confidence, 27 in job market strength, and 41 in COVID-19 safety."

DeSantis has become Fox News' and evangelicals' favorite because his whole governing philosophy is to 'own the libs' in any way possible. His newest fascist position is to "survey" members of the Florida public college community on their political beliefs in order to "encourage diversity"?

This is not a governing philosophy, especially during a pandemic, but the QAnon nutjobs love it.

Republicans in Florida, from Ron DeSantis to Rick Scott to the state legislature, are promoting seriously unhealthy practices. They have full responsibility for every single death from Covid.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team