Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ron DeSantis Goes Full McCarthyism

Polling faculty --AND students-- on their political views to "ensure diversity"? They all hate you, Ron.
By Frances Langum
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Ron DeSantis is a stupid wanking fascist, but you knew that.

Did you know he wants to "survey" members of the Florida public college community on their political beliefs in order to "encourage diversity"?

Yeah yeah that's totally unconstitutional, and I suspect opinions about Ron DeSantis on college campuses in Florida are fairly lopsided in favor of "what a jackass."

And of course, Ron's "reasoning" for this is based on vague ka-ka he pulled out of some orifice. Tampa Bay Times:

The governor did not name specific state universities or colleges with this problem. He was broad in his accusations about the higher education system and used vague anecdotes to justify the need for such a survey.

For instance, the governor said he “knows a lot of parents” who are worried that their children will be “indoctrinated” when they go off to college, and that universities are promoting “orthodoxies.” But he did not offer specifics on those claims.

As Driftglass said: "This is the Republican Party that Liberals have been warning you about for 40 years."

